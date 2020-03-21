Coronavirus Scare: Follow these 5 rules to stop COVID-19 from spreading

With outbreak of novel coronavirus or COVID-19, more than 10,000 people all over the world have lost their lives. The deadly virus, that originated in China’s Wuhan City in December, has been rapidly spreading all over the world. During this dark time, it is important to take necessary precautionary measures to stay protected. While people all around the world have gone into self-isolation to prevent the virus from spreading and contain it, there are still many other ways through this virus can enter your body. but firstly, one needs to know what is coronavirus.

COVID 19 is an infectious disease which is caused by a recently discovered novel coronavirus. It is transmitted when a person suffering from this disease sneezes or coughs, a lot of droplets spread in the air or fall on the ground and nearby surfaces. When another person comes in contact with these droplets, they get the infection. The chances are more if one is within a distance of less than 1 meter from the infected person.

How to stop Coronavirus from spreading?

Knowledge is the key when it comes to coronavirus. Doctors all around the world have not yet found an antidote for this disease so it becomes more important to ensure the safety of ourselves as well as others during this time. One can reduce the chances of spreading coronavirus by following these 5 rules-

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water after coming from outside or after visiting a patient with Corona Virus infection. It is advised that one should wash hands with soap for 20 seconds.

The symptoms of Coronavirus are very common, just like that of common flu. But it is important to take everything seriously. Even if you are not tested positive for coronavirus, sneeze or cough into your elbow and not hands.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Maintain at least 1 meter (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.



Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical attention.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Majority of the people (80%) will require no treatment as such and will recover on their own. A small proportion (<20%) may need hospitalization.

