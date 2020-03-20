Coronavirus Scare: Things you should keep in mind during home quarantine

With the outbreak of COVID-19, people all over the world have gone into home quarantine to contain the spread of the deadly virus. From Bollywood celebrities to global icons, everyone is taking care of their hygiene in order to safeguard themselves from the disease. In this scenario, washing hands regularly is said to be the best way to go. While people have isolated themselves to stop the spreading of coronavirus, there are still many things that people aren't aware of when it comes to COVID-19.

Firstly, one should know what is coronavirus and how is it transmitted?

COVID 19 is an infectious disease which is caused by a recently discovered novel corona virus. It is transmitted when a person suffering from this disease sneezes or coughs, a lot of droplets spread in the air or fall on the ground and nearby surfaces. When another person comes in contant with these droplets, they get teh infection. The chances are more if one is within a distance of less than 1 meter from the infected person.

IMPORTANT: Majority of the people (80%) will require no treatment as such and will recover on their own. A small proportion (<20%) may need hospitalization.

Does Coronavirus stay for long on objects?

It is not accurately said about how long the virus that causes COVID-19 survives on surfaces, but it seems to behave like other Corona Viruses. According to the research at AIIMS, studies suggest that Corona Viruses (including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus) may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days.

Note: Clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, or nose.

If Infected?

You are not required to get tested for COVID-19 if you do not have any symptoms. The most common symptoms are fever, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath. These are similar to the symptoms of any viral infection like common cold, influenza etc.

If you have any of the above symptoms and have travelled to any of the COVID-19 affected countries or you are a contact of a laboratory confirmed positive case then immediately call the State Helpline Number or Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India's

How can I protect myself and my family members?

According to AIIMS, you can reduce your chances of being infected or spreading COVID-19 by taking some simple precautions:

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water after coming from outside or after visiting a patient with Corona Virus infection.

Maintain at least 1 meter (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical attention.

Home quarantines or not, the need of the hour is to dispel the myths of coronavirus scare and imbibe correct knowledge and become aware. Follow cough etiquettes, hand hygiene & personal care and spread a word of precaution with others.

