Spain crowned FIFA World Cup champion after Ferran Torres secured 107th minute win vs 10-man Argentina

New York:

Spain lifted their second FIFA World Cup, courtesy of a 106-minute strike from Ferran Torres to secure a 1-0 victory over 10-man Argentina in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on Monday morning.

Torres finished from close range after Nico Williams headed a deep cross back across goal. The breakthrough came minutes after Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second bookable offence in stoppage time at the end of normal time, leaving the defending champions to play extra time with 10 men.

Spain dominated possession throughout the match but struggled to break down Argentina's disciplined defence until the decisive moment. Luis de la Fuente's side controlled more than 60 percent of the ball in the opening half, while Argentina failed to register a shot on target in the entire match.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez kept his side in contention with a series of saves. 11 in total, which is the most in a FIFA World Cup final. He denied Marc Cucurella late in the first half, pushed away Lamine Yamal's stoppage-time free kick at the end of regulation and produced further stops from Nico Williams, Pedri and Pau Cubarsi during the second half and extra time.

Meanwhile, Spain thought they had taken the lead in the 96th minute when Williams converted from close range, but the goal was ruled out after a foul in the build-up. However, the European champions continued to press, with Mikel Merino heading wide from a clear chance before Williams created the winning goal moments later.

Very quiet night for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi found little space against Spain's defence and was unable to inspire Argentina's attack, which spent long periods pinned inside its own half. The defending champions relied on resolute defending and Martinez's goalkeeping as they attempted to force a penalty shootout. The changes indicated that all the attackers, except Messi, were eventually subbed off for defenders.

The victory ended Spain's 16-year wait for another World Cup title after its triumph in 2010. Argentina's bid to retain the trophy came to an end despite another deep tournament run.

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