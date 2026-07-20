Hormuz remains on edge as ship catches fire near coast of Oman amid escalating US-Iran conflict

Dubai:

A commercial vessel caught fire in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz early on Monday, adding another layer of uncertainty to the rapidly escalating military confrontation between the United States and Iran. The incident occurred near the Omani coastline, with British maritime authorities confirming the blaze but saying the cause of the fire remains unknown. The development comes as the conflict between Washington and Tehran enters a more dangerous phase, with both sides intensifying military operations that are now affecting regional shipping, energy security and civilian infrastructure across the Middle East.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), operated by the British military, issued an alert after the vessel caught fire in waters near Oman. Authorities have not yet determined what triggered the blaze or whether the incident was linked to the ongoing conflict. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints. In recent weeks, the US military has advised commercial ships to use routes closer to Oman's coastline while passing through the strait. However, Iran has continued targeting vessels using those routes, maintaining that it should control navigation through the waterway, which in peacetime carries nearly one-fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas.

US launches fresh strikes as conflict enters another dangerous phase

The US carried out another round of airstrikes on Iran early Monday, continuing a sustained military campaign that has now entered its ninth consecutive night. According to the US military's Central Command, the latest strikes are intended to weaken Iran's military capabilities allegedly being used to threaten commercial shipping and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," Central Command said in a statement.

The latest escalation follows Washington's announcement that another American service member had died, while Iran simultaneously launched fresh missile attacks towards Jordan, raising fears that the conflict could spill further across the region.

American service member killed

The US military said the latest American casualty occurred in Iraq on Saturday during the "controlled detonation" of a downed Iranian drone. Earlier, Washington had blamed Iran-backed forces for an attack in Jordan that killed US troops. One service member had remained missing after that assault. On Sunday, the military said "unidentified remains" had been recovered and were undergoing examination. With the latest death, the number of US service members killed since the conflict began has risen to 17.

US expands campaign beyond military targets

The renewed exchange of attacks has entered its second week, with the US increasingly striking infrastructure inside Iran. Recent operations have targeted bridges and electrical facilities in addition to military installations. Footage released by the US military on Sunday appeared to show fighter aircraft carrying out strikes alongside Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from naval platforms. Some of the targets appeared to be located in mountainous terrain, where Iran's Revolutionary Guard is known to maintain missile bases and other strategic military infrastructure.

Nuclear facility under construction was targeted

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said one of the American strikes hit the construction site of a planned nuclear power plant at Darkhovin in the country's southwest, according to state television. Recent satellite imagery of the site showed that land-clearing work had taken place, although major construction activity remained limited as of July 9. Iran had not previously disclosed that the location had come under attack.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) later clarified that the facility was still in the very early stages of construction and did not contain any nuclear material during its most recent inspection.

Iranian missile attacks trigger alerts across the Middle East

As the US intensified its air campaign, Iran launched another wave of missiles and drones targeting several American allies across the Middle East. Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait activated air defence systems to intercept incoming threats, while Israel warned that missiles heading towards Jordan could create risks for Israeli territory as well.

Jordan's military said it successfully intercepted multiple Iranian missiles without any casualties or property damage. The Jordanian government later summoned Iran's chargé d'affaires to formally protest the attacks.

Israel also warned residents about the possibility of debris crossing into its territory after Iranian missiles were launched towards the Jordanian port city of Aqaba. Authorities in Eilat said two interceptor missiles were fired to prevent falling debris from reaching populated areas.

Kuwait reports attack on desalination facility

Kuwait said one of its power generation and water desalination plants came under attack for the second time in two days which triggered fires at the facility. The country's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy stated that despite the incident, the national power grid remained stable. The attack has raised concerns because nearly 90 per cent of Kuwait's drinking water is supplied through desalination plants.

Regional leaders accuse Iran of targeting civilian infrastructure

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has strongly criticised Iran's attacks on civilian facilities. GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi accused Tehran of committing war crimes by targeting critical infrastructure across the region. Under international humanitarian law, civilian infrastructure such as bridges, power stations and water facilities is generally protected from military attacks. However, such locations may lose that protection if they are being used for military purposes. Even then, international law requires attacks to remain proportionate and minimise civilian harm.

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