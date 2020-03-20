Friday, March 20, 2020
     
Coronavirus updates March 20: Bizarre myths to no new domestic cases in China, latest health news

n India, the total coronavirus virus cases have risen up to 194 with 4 deaths.

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 20, 2020 10:58 IST
Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly around the world. When on one side China reports no new domestic cases for coronavirus on the straight second day, the death toll in Italy due to the disease doubled within 24 hours. In an attempt to keep the virus from spreading, people all over have gone into self-quarantine.  The number of cases has reached 2.4 lakh people around the world and caused 10,000 deaths globally. In India, the total coronavirus virus cases have risen up to 194 with 4 deaths.

 

Live updates :Coronavirus Health Updates March 20

  • Mar 20, 2020 10:51 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    BIzarre Myths about Coronavirus

    Fiction: - Regularly rinsing your nose with saline can prevent infection with COVID-19.

    Fact: - No. There is no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline has protected people. There is some weak evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline can help some people recover more quickly from the common cold, but it does not prevent respiratory infections

  • Mar 20, 2020 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    No New Coronavirus Cases in China

    China on Friday reported no new local cases of the deadly coronavirus for a second straight day. The country's drop in cases offers a ray of hope for the rest of the world as a slew of other nations go into lockdown in an effort to stop it from spreading.

  • Mar 20, 2020 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Coronavirus cases in India

    The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India now stands at 195 (including 32 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

