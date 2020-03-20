Coronavirus updates March 20: Bizarre myths to no new domestic cases in China, latest health news

Bizarre myths to no new domestic cases in China, latest health news

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly around the world. When on one side China reports no new domestic cases for coronavirus on the straight second day, the death toll in Italy due to the disease doubled within 24 hours. In an attempt to keep the virus from spreading, people all over have gone into self-quarantine. The number of cases has reached 2.4 lakh people around the world and caused 10,000 deaths globally. In India, the total coronavirus virus cases have risen up to 194 with 4 deaths.