How is Coronavirus symptoms different from Flu. Know here

Coronavirus vs Flu: Know the difference between symptoms

At time when coronavirus scare is increasing, even symptoms of common cold and flu are leaving everyone panicked. In India, it is a season of weather change-when cold flu cases are common. However, the fear of pandemic is leading everyone to self-isolate. This is only creating unnecessary panic in the country. Hence, it is important to know the differences between flu and coronavirus.

The symptoms of coronavirus and flu are similar, therefore a lot of confusion. Some common symptoms of coronavirus include fever, tiredness, dry cough. One can also experience body pain, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat and diarrhoea. Some also face breathing problems.

So, to help you not mistake symptoms of coronavirus with flu and vice-versa, here is a short guide:

CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS

Dry cough, fever and breathlessness together make for coronavirus symptoms. 80% of these symptoms are mild. However,in many cases, people can be asymptomatic. Hence, this is why, even people with flu-like symptoms are also being screened on a wider scale.

FLU SYMPTOMS

As far as flu is concerned, one of the major symptoms is running nose, followed by cough and fever. Quite a less number of people infected with coronavirus have reported running nose alongwith cough.

However, if one has running nose alongwith breathing issues, it is advisable to get screened.

And, SORE THROAT?



If one only has a sore throat, then it cannot be a case of coronavirus. One can have sore throat by due to several reasons.

It is advisable to consult a doctor for more detail as this content includes generic information. India TV does not claim responsibility for this information.