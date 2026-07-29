Delhi Police asks X to remove 'defamatory' posts targeting constitutional heads during CJP protests

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Wednesday wrote to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in connection with a complaint alleging that "derogatory, malicious and defamatory content" targeting constitutional authorities was being circulated on the platform during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests.

In its communication, the police asked X to immediately remove the alleged posts or videos and sought complete account details of the users who uploaded the content, including their names, addresses, contact information, email IDs, and login/logout records with date and time stamps.

The police also requested the platform to preserve all data related to the alleged content for future investigation, share any additional information that could aid the probe, and furnish a certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Police asked X to

Delete/remove the alleged post/video from the platform immediately. Provide the complete registrant details such as full name, address, contact details and email ID of the X account ID holder from which the above content is posted, including login and logout details with time and date stamp. Any other relevant information which may be useful for investigation of this case. The details related to the alleged post/video may please be preserved for future Certificate u/s 63(4) of BSA.

Police directs social media platforms to remove abusive posts targeting PM Modi

Earlier, on July 27, Delhi Police had directed multiple social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing offensive and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that were uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar and the violence linked to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, officials said.

According to Delhi Police, several posts using abusive language against the Prime Minister surfaced across various social media platforms during the protests and subsequent violence in the national capital.

Officials said the Delhi Police's social media monitoring team has been continuously scanning online platforms to identify such content. Upon detecting objectionable posts, notices are being issued to the respective social media intermediaries, directing them to remove the content.

Police said several crude comments and videos containing abusive language directed at the Prime Minister have already been taken down following notices issued by the force.

(With ANI inputs)

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