CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke demands end to harassment of students by police, threatens to resume protests

New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) issued a fresh warning of "massive peaceful protests", accusing the police of "harassment of students". The Gen Z outfit had called off the protests at the Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak on July 25 after the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an agreement from the government over their other demands.

Dipke, the CJP founder, accused the police of "harassment" of students and threatened to resume the protests. "If the harassment of students at the hands of the police continues, the Cockroach Janta Party will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon. The Govt must stop targeting and witch-hunting students," Dipke wrote on social media.

Junaid moves SC alleging harassment of family

Earlier in the day, CJP food volunteer Junaid moved the Supreme Court alleging that he was illegally detained, adding that he was harassed by police and his family was subjected to coercive police action, Live Law reported. Junaid hogged the limelight for helping the protesters with the food during the Jantar Mantar protests. Several videos circulated online of police action on protesters, including girls, as voices over the behaviour of the cops raised eyebrows. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari had hit out at the police for its action on the students. "Innocent students were beaten up, batons were charged, young girls were molested," Tiwari said in Parliament.

CJP warned of protest resumption earlier too

Meanwhile, the satirical group had warned of protests earlier too, hitting out at the government over the non-withdrawal of the FIRs on the students. CJP spokesperson Ranka hit out at the government over the "breach of agreement" over not taking legal action against the protesters in the Jantar Mantar protest, which was one of the key demands of the Gen Z group that led protests in Delhi over the NEET paper leak.

"Dear JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh ji, we are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics," Ranka wrote in a social media post.

"We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn, students be released, and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN. We also demand that the written agreement around legal cases be shared with us by tomorrow, along with the aligned timelines with the Government of India," he wrote further.

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