After Bihar and Assam, now Bengal govt says 'no action' against NEET protesters, but here's a catch

Kolkata:

After Bihar and Assam, now the West Bengal government on Tuesday announced that it would not take any coercive action against students who participated in a recent protest over the NEET (UG) paper leak issue. However, the government also clarified that the protection would not apply to people with criminal antecedents. In a statement issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, the government said the decision was taken after examining all aspects of the case and in view of the Supreme Court's order passed on July 28 in the matter of Shailendra Mani Tripathi v. Union of India & Ors."

No coercive measures shall be taken against NEET protesters: Bengal CMO

After due consideration, the government has decided that no coercive measures shall be taken against the students participating in the protests relating to the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) Examination," the statement said, adding that the protection would not extend to "persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the order of the Hon'ble Court.

The West Bengal government also said that one case has been registered on the complaint of the Police in connection with the protests relating to the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination and 16 persons have been arrested in connection with the case as of 6 pm on July 26.

Earlier, the Assam and Bihar governments also announced that they will withdraw cases and other legal proceedings initiated against people who participated in protests over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities.

Agitation was called off on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned

The agitation was called off on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister. The government had then agreed with CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk to drop cases, prevent police intimidation and introduce anti-paper leak legislation.

In a significant development, the Bihar government on Monday announced that it will withdraw all cases lodged against protesters over the NEET paper leak and release those jailed under various charges.

A statement to this effect was issued late in the evening by the state's Home Department, which said that "no adverse legal action – punitive/retaliatory - shall be taken by the government against any individual participating in the protests before 6 pm on 26.07.2026".

According to the police, altogether 694 people had been detained for enforcing the Bihar bandh called on July 25 by pro-Left students' unions and, after letting off 339 minors, the remaining 355 were booked under relevant laws, and were facing trial before the courts concerned.

Assam govt withdraws cases against NEET protesters

Likewise, the Assam government on Monday announced that it will withdraw cases and other legal proceedings initiated against people who participated in protests over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities.

In a press release issued by the Home and Political Department, Assam, a total of five cases had been registered in Assam in connection with the protests, resulting in the arrests of 13 persons.

As regards, these cases registered prior to 6pm on 26.07.2026, after careful consideration to all aspects to the circumstances and the consequent need to strengthen accountability and undertake systemic reforms across the examination and higher education ecosystem, the government of Assam has decided- no adverse legal action will be initiated by any of the Police authorities within the State against those persons who have been involved in these protests.

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Bihar government to withdraw FIRs, release detainees arrested over NEET paper leak protest