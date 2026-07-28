CBI charges 13 in NEET paper leak, exposes syndicate spanning from NTA experts, coaching staff to middlemen

New Delhi:

The CBI investigation into the NEET paper leak has revealed an alleged involvement of middlemen and coaching staffers. The central investigating agency has exposed the alleged involvement of several middlemen in sourcing and distributing the leaked questions during the NEET paper leak in May 2026.

The CBI identified and arrested two individuals associated with the coaching institutes for obtaining these leaked question papers from the experts. The money trail analysis was done, and several bank accounts, bank lockers and a demat account of the accused have been frozen.

CBI files chargesheet against 13 arrested accused

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against the 13 individuals arrested in the paper leak case. The accused have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) with offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence, and other related crimes and for criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for violations of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The investigating agency cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects in this charge sheet.

The investigating agency registered an FIR on 12th May and formed multiple teams to begin the probe. The teams conducted searches at 92 locations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other states. CBI seized incriminating material like digital and communication devices, documents, etc during the investigation to unearth the source of the leak within weeks of the registration of the case.

CBI arrested Waghmare and others in the case

The CBI began arresting the accused during its investigation as it apprehended Manisha Waghmare before it arrested P.V. Kulkarni a day later. The central investigating body has apprehended 13 accused in the case, including three NTA subject experts of Chemistry, Biology and Physics. A chargesheet against all of them has been filed.

These are the accused in the case:

1. Manisha Mandhare - NTA Biology expert

2. Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni - NTA Chemistry expert

3. Manisha Sanjay Havaldar - NTA Physics expert

4. Manisha Sanjay Waghmare - Middleperson

5. Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande - Middleman

6. Shubham Madhukar Khairnar - Middleman

7. Yash Yadav - Middleman

8. Mangilal Biwal - Middleman

9. Vikash Biwal - Middleman

10. Dinesh Biwal - Middleman

11. Dr. Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure - Middleman

12. Shivraj Raghunath Motegoankar - Owner of RCC Coaching Institute, Latur

13. Tejas Harshadkumar Shah - Physics faculty and COO at APMA Coaching Institute, Pune

Massive uproar led to Pradhan's resignation

The NEET paper leak led to a massive uproar across several parts of the nation after a satirical group, Cockroach Janata Party, called for protests in demand of the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest was spearheaded at Jantar Mantar in Delhi as Pradhan was forced to put pen to paper on July 25.

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