Gulveer Singh scripts history, Harjinder Kaur shines with silver as India's medal tally reaches 12 at CWG 2026

Glasgow:

India continued its impressive run at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, as Day 6 brought more reasons to celebrate. The contingent added two silver medals to its tally through long-distance runner Gulveer Singh and weightlifter Harjinder Kaur, while Indian boxing also guaranteed at least three medals after multiple boxers advanced to the semi-finals.

Although a few events ended in disappointment, India's athletes once again delivered when it mattered the most. The latest medals have taken the country's overall tally to 12 medals, helping India climb to ninth place in the Commonwealth Games medal standings.

Harjinder Kaur delivers career-best lift to claim silver

Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur produced a brilliant performance in the women's 69kg event, clinching the silver medal with a career-best combined lift of 227kg. The 29-year-old was consistent throughout the competition. In the snatch, she successfully lifted 96kg, 99kg, and 101kg in her three attempts. She then impressed in the clean and jerk, clearing 120kg, 123kg, and finally 126kg. Her best lifts of 101kg in snatch and 126kg in clean and jerk gave her a total of 227kg, enough to secure the silver medal and register the finest performance of her career.

Canada's Charlotte Simonneau claimed the gold medal with a total lift of 236kg, while Australia's Phoebe Heyman settled for bronze after lifting 218kg.

Gulveer Singh scripts history in 10,000m race

Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh etched his name into the history books after winning the silver medal in the men's 10,000m final. The 27-year-old, who serves as a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, delivered one of the finest races of his career. Gulveer was placed fourth at the beginning of the final lap but produced a sensational finish to surge ahead of the field and claim second place. He completed the race in 27:49.78, finishing just 0.85 seconds behind Australia's Kai Robinson, who took the gold medal.

India's medal tally climbs to 12

With Harjinder Kaur and Gulveer Singh adding two more silver medals, India's medal count has now reached 12.

The Indian contingent has so far won:

Gold: 2

2 Silver: 7

7 Bronze: 3

The latest success has lifted India to ninth position in the overall medal standings. Australia continues to dominate the Games, sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 80 medals, including 35 gold medals.

Momentum building for Team India

As the Commonwealth Games move into the next phase, India's athletes are steadily building momentum across multiple disciplines. With medals already secured in boxing and several key events still to come, the Indian contingent will be aiming to continue its strong run and climb further up the medal table in Glasgow.

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