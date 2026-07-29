Why are thousands of farmers holding protest in Bhopal, what are their demands? All you need to know

Bhopal:

A group of farmers are holding protest in Bhopal, demanding 100 per cent procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the scrapping of the e-token system, and fertiliser distribution based on land records. Protesting farmers were moving toward the state capital as part of their protest to gherao the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence and also raised slogans during the march. The protesters were seen pushing through police barricades as security personnel tried to stop the march near the Obdullahganj area.

Here’s what farmers say

Krantikari Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan Youth Wing state president Arun Patel said the farmers would continue their agitation until their demands were met. "The farmers of Madhya Pradesh have mainly one demand this time that 100 per cent of the moong crop should be procured at the Minimum Support Price. The e-token system should be discontinued, and fertiliser should be distributed on the basis of land records," Patel said.

Hundreds of farmers, who announced that they were going to lay a siege to the Chief Minister's residence, were stopped before the Veer Savarkar Bridge on Hoshangabad Road.

Huge police force has been deployed

A large police force has been deployed, and senior police and administrative officials are present at the spot. A large number of barricades have been erected to stop the farmers, and additional police forces have been deployed from other districts, officials said.

Wielding the tricolour and shouting "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and anti-government slogans, the farmers, under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, reached Budhni in Sehore district late Monday evening and headed for Bhopal on Tuesday.

What are their other demands?

Besides 100% moong procurement, their demands include resolution of the e-token system issue, and availability of fertiliser at affordable rates. Police tried to stop the farmers by erecting barricades at Bhopal Tiraha and various points along the route from Budhni to Bhopal, but they continued their journey on foot. Tractor-trolleys carrying water and food accompanied them. One protester said the tractor-trolleys contained five days' worth of food and water, and they would not go back until their demands were met.

Kamal Nath writes to CM Mohan Yadav on farmers issue

Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, alleging that the government's indifference was causing distress to the moong producing farmers. The process of moong procurement should be expedited, Nath said, urging Yadav to issue necessary orders to officials.

Madhya Pradesh is the country's largest moong producer and the Central Government has set a quota of 4.54 lakh metric tons of moong for the state in 2025-26. However, only 2 percent of the stipulated quota has been procured as of July 16, Nath claimed in a statement. Farmers, as a result, are being forced to sell moong at throwaway prices, he claimed.

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