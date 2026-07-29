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Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha to continue debate on anti-paper leak bill today; Rahul Gandhi among key speakers

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Minister of State for the PMO, Jitendra Singh, moved the Amendment Bill to the 2024 Act for discussion in the Lok Sabha, in the backdrop of the widespread protests over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Parliament Monsoon Session
Parliament Monsoon Session Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 will continue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (July 29) after a heated debate between the ruling NDA and the Opposition over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak controversy. The Centre moved the Bill to strengthen the legal framework against examination-related offences by introducing stricter punishments and ensuring time-bound investigations into cases of paper leaks and other unfair practices.

Initiating the debate on Tuesday, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh, who introduced the Bill, described it as "the first of its kind in the history of independent India." He affirmed the government's commitment to the welfare of students and described the Amendment Bill, 2026 as a "milestone legislation". The Opposition, however, strongly criticised the government over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the handling of student protests. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi accused the Centre of failing to protect students' interests, saying thousands of young people had taken to the streets peacefully to demand accountability. 

The debate also witnessed the use of Gen Z slang in Parliament, with BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj remarking, "Modi ji clocked it and provided a legislative solution," while defending the government's response to the paper leak issue. Priyanka Gandhi's remarks against newly appointed Education Minister Pralhad Joshi later triggered a sharp exchange in the House, with treasury bench members accusing her of spreading misinformation and making personal allegations. 

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

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  • 8:00 AM (IST)Jul 29, 2026
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    Lok Sabha to continue discussion on anti-paper leak bill today

    The discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 will continue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (July 29) after a heated debate between the ruling NDA and the Opposition over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak controversy. 

     

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