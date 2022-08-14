RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Anil Kapoor pays tribute to business tycoon; recalls how he cared for Sonam, Rhea

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Anil Kapoor on Sunday morning woke up to the shocking news of his dear friend and stock market’s 'big bull' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death. The actor took to Twitter and posted a photo of Jhunjhunwala speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also recalled his bind with him. Anil wrote, "“Rakesh Jhunjhunwalla was a dear friend, always been a well wisher of my family…specially my daughters Sonam and Rhea .. a visionary and a true Indian patriot .. loved films and music .. we will miss him dearly.”

Take a look;

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the ace stock market investor. He tweeted, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Ratan Tata also mourned the demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Rakes Jhunjhunwala had not been keeping well for the last few months because of a kidney ailment. He was seen on a wheelchair at recent public events. Born on July 5, 1960 in a Rajasthani family, Jhunjhunwala grew up in Bombay, where his father worked as a Commissioner of Income Tax. He graduated from Sydenham College and thereafter enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan sends audio message to Raju Srivastava for speedy recovery: 'It's enough Raju. Rise up..'

Latest Entertainment News