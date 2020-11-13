Riddhima Kapoor misses father Rishi Kapoor during Diwali, shares throwback pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMAKAPOORSAHNIOFFICIAL Riddhima Kapoor misses father Rishi Kapoor during Diwali.

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and wife Neetu Kapoor often remember the actor in emotional posts and now again, Riddhima shared a picture from last year's Diwali celebrations to reveal how much she misses her father, during the festival this year. 'Miss you, papa,' she captioned a throwback photo, which featured Riddhima with both her parents.

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and Riddhima were clicked outside Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party, which was held in Jalsa. "Miss you papa ," Riddhima wrote alongside the picture she uploaded on her Instagram Story.

Yesterday, actor Neetu Kapoor too shared a picture as she was all set to return to work, almost seven months after the death of her husband, Rishi Kapoor. She shared a picture with her co-actors from Jug Jug Jeeyo -- Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, as they left for the shoot. In her post she revealed that she missed her husband.

Neetu also thanked her kids ‘RnR’ -- Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for encouraging her to start working again. Sharing the photo, Neetu wrote, “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo.”

She further added, "P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture."

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 this year. He had been battling leukaemia for almost two years and had even received treatment for it in US.