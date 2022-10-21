Friday, October 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Richa Chadha gets Ali Faizal's name inked on her wrist | See photo

Richa Chadha gets Ali Faizal's name inked on her wrist | See photo

Newlywed Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Faizal are setting couple goals. The actress got Ali Fazal's name written on her wrist in Urdu. This is so adorable. See photo.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2022 22:49 IST
Richa Chadha gets Ali Faizal's name inked
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THERICHACHADHA Richa Chadha gets Ali Faizal's name inked

The newlywed Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Faizal are setting all the couple's goals. After tieing the bond for a lifetime, now the beautiful actress has now inked her husband's name on her wrist. The actress recently gave a glimpse of her Mehendi-covered hand on social media where one can see that she has gotten Ali’s name inked on her hand. Previously Richa has inked her parents’ names on her wrist. This was a special gesture she did around the wedding celebrations time as she wanted it to be a surprise for her beau.

India Tv - Richa Chadha, Ali Faizal

Image Source : ANIRicha Chadha gets Ali Faizal's name inked

The couple got legally married in 2020 and couldn’t celebrate their union for two years owing to the pandemic and personal reasons. Finally, the two celebrated in a grand style that included parties and receptions spanning 3 cities, Mumbai, Delhi and Lucknow. The couple has been treating their fans by continuously giving glimpses of the wedding. Both the actors look vivaciously beautiful in the traditional attires for their wedding. 

The new groom Ali, took to social media recently to drop a new set of photos from their Mehendi ceremony. Richa and Ali held their wedding festivities earlier this month. For their Mehendi, Richa Chadha chose a gorgeous turquoise lehenga which she accessories with statement Indian jewellery. Meanwhile, Ali looked dapper in a white sherwani. Ali accompanied the photos with a quirky caption. He wrote, “Vibe thhee yaar @therichachadha !! Mehendi sukhaai hai maine tumhaari phook phook ke. Usi pe happy birthday gaa dete.. "

The actors fell in love in the year 2013 while promoting their film Fukrey. Earlier in an interview, Ali mentioned that his and Richa’s wedding festivities weren’t the quintessential wedding events that one may expect from a Bollywood couple. He mentioned that they tried to keep the events as low-key as possible and that it was done in an environmentally friendly way.

Related Stories
Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal are legally married for 2.5 years; couple issues clarification

Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal are legally married for 2.5 years; couple issues clarification

Ali-Richa pose as newlyweds at reception; Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, others attend | PHOTOS

Ali-Richa pose as newlyweds at reception; Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, others attend | PHOTOS

Internet feels Ali Fazal's reception outfit was inspired by Dracula: 'Khoon peene wala hai Richa ka'

Internet feels Ali Fazal's reception outfit was inspired by Dracula: 'Khoon peene wala hai Richa ka'

 

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Case: Their firm got out of turn MIDC plot for agro-processing unit, says BJP

Also Read: Did Dhanashree Verma take an indirect dig at Urvashi Rautela in her latest post? Netizens 'got the sarcasm'

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News