Did Dhanashree Verma take an indirect dig at Urvashi Rautela in her latest post? Netizens 'got the sarcasm'

Dhanashree Verma, the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has travelled all the way to Australia to be there for her husband as they get ready for Sunday's highly anticipated India-Pakistan T20 world cup match at Melbourne Cricket Ground. As she took a flight to Australia, the choreographer-actress shared a picture. But what caught everyone's eye was her caption. Her post went viral on the internet.

On Thursday, the choreographer took to her social media and shared a picture in which she is seen seated on a flight. Along with the picture, she wrote, "My (heart) led me to Australia. 'literally' Got to be there for my man." Her caption stirred the internet, and netizens started speculating if it hinted at Urvashi Rautela.

For the unversed, earlier this month, Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post made quite a stir when she informed her followers that she had landed in Australia for the T20 World Cup. The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture. In the caption, she claimed that she "followed her heart" and that it led her to Australia. Her remark caused a social media frenzy due to her rumoured relationship with Indian cricket team star Rishabh Pant. However, after massive trolling she removed her caption.

Now, after Dhanashree's post, netizens jammed the comment section with humorous jabs. One user wrote, "Making fun of Urvashi uhmmm." Another user wrote, "Full trolling chal rahi." A third user commented, "Urvashi be like dekha dekh par utr aai." A user also wrote, "the shade at urvashi!!! I’m here for it tho."

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were rumoured to have dated for a short time. Recently, they've been making news for their alleged social media feud. In an interview, Urvashi Rautela stated that 'RP' waited all night to see her during one of her Delhi shoots and that prompted the cricketer to give a befitting reply. Their relationship is currently generating headlines on the internet.

