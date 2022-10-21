Friday, October 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Did Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur just CONFIRM their relationship? Actors pose together; Watch

Did Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur just CONFIRM their relationship? Actors pose together; Watch

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who are rumoured to be dating, appeared together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali event, which has the internet abuzz. Check out.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2022 11:27 IST
Did Ananya & Aditya Roy Kapur CONFIRM their romance?
Image Source : ANANYAPANDAYFANCLUB Did Ananya & Aditya Roy Kapur CONFIRM their romance?

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making waves on the internet after their picture from Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash went viral. While Ananya and Aditya made entries separately at the venue, a picture from the party went viral on the internet which shows the couple standing alone and engrossed in a conversation. Their picture sparked dating rumours and the internet went into a frenzy. The actors fueled the rumours after they posed together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

On Thursday, the celebrity fashion designer, Manish Malhotra held a grand Diwali bash and several celebrities from the showbiz graced the celebration including Malaika Arora, Suhana Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Rhea Chakraborty and others. The rumoured couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur made separate entries at the venue, but the highlight was when they posed together. The duo twinned in black ethnic outfits and grabbed all the eyeballs. After their appearance together, the internet speculates whether it is an official confirmation of their relationship.

The video broke the internet, and netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, " They look so adorable together." Another user wrote, "So she dumped Ishaan because of Aditya." A third user commented, "Matlab jo gossip chal raha hai, woh sahi hai" (That means the rumours floating are true). A user also wrote, "Not a bit of chemistry."

Earlier, when the Khaali Peeli actress appeared on the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, she was asked about her rumoured relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan. Ananya gave a cryptic reply, stating that she did not want to dwell on the past. The actor further revealed her newest crush and said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." Karan Johar also quizzed Ananya Panday about her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. However, the actress went speechless when asked this question.

Also read: The Crown S5 trailer receives backlash: Judi Dench demands 'fictionalised drama' disclaimer

Related Stories
Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional over Liger's failure: 'We all have not so good days'

Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional over Liger's failure: 'We all have not so good days'

Ananya Panday wraps ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, calls it wholesome and cathartic experience

Ananya Panday wraps ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, calls it wholesome and cathartic experience

Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for Pankaj & Nidhi at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for Pankaj & Nidhi at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Is Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur? Neha Dhupia's latest Instagram story hints

Is Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur? Neha Dhupia's latest Instagram story hints

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently filming for Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. 

Also read: Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kannada film continues its stellar run

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News