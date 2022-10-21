Did Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur just CONFIRM their relationship? Actors pose together; Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANANYAPANDAYFANCLUB Did Ananya & Aditya Roy Kapur CONFIRM their romance?

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making waves on the internet after their picture from Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash went viral. While Ananya and Aditya made entries separately at the venue, a picture from the party went viral on the internet which shows the couple standing alone and engrossed in a conversation. Their picture sparked dating rumours and the internet went into a frenzy. The actors fueled the rumours after they posed together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

On Thursday, the celebrity fashion designer, Manish Malhotra held a grand Diwali bash and several celebrities from the showbiz graced the celebration including Malaika Arora, Suhana Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Rhea Chakraborty and others. The rumoured couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur made separate entries at the venue, but the highlight was when they posed together. The duo twinned in black ethnic outfits and grabbed all the eyeballs. After their appearance together, the internet speculates whether it is an official confirmation of their relationship.

The video broke the internet, and netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, " They look so adorable together." Another user wrote, "So she dumped Ishaan because of Aditya." A third user commented, "Matlab jo gossip chal raha hai, woh sahi hai" (That means the rumours floating are true). A user also wrote, "Not a bit of chemistry."

Earlier, when the Khaali Peeli actress appeared on the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, she was asked about her rumoured relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan. Ananya gave a cryptic reply, stating that she did not want to dwell on the past. The actor further revealed her newest crush and said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." Karan Johar also quizzed Ananya Panday about her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. However, the actress went speechless when asked this question.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently filming for Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

