Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kannada film continues its stellar run

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kannada film has impressed the audience not only in the South region but the Hindi belt too. The audience are loving the rawness of the film and they have been showering love and praise on it by thronging the theaters in large numbers. The film features Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead and has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, 'Kantara' has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Report

According to reports, Kantara is having a steady run at the box office and the film earned over Rs 1 crore (Hindi version) on the sixth day of its release. Box Office India predicted, "The first week collections should be around 13.50 crore nett and this number is better than all dubbed / bilingual films this year barring KGF 2, RRR. Karthekiya 2 and Rocketry."

Kantara has been garnering a lot of love from all corners while prominent celebrities like Prabhas, Dhanush, Anil Kumble, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut and the honorable Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur, expressed love on their social media for the film. With love being showered upon the film, 'Kantara' is rising and rising at the box office and is creating examples of its success.

About Kantara

Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishab and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film was released on October 14.

