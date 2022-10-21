Movies releasing on Diwali 2022 in theaters: Ram Setu, Thank God, Black Adam, Prince & more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Movies releasing on Diwali 2022

Movies releasing on Diwali 2022 in theaters: Festive season is a treat for cine-goers. With a number of releases this week across genres, audiences will get to watch a variety of Bollywood, Hollywood and regional films on the big screen. If you're a fan of sci-fi there's Black Adam for you, if you are looking for some new Bollywood options, there are Thank God and Ram Setu. And for those waiting to watch a regional film, you can choose among Prince, Monster and Sardar. Know more about these films here:

Ram Setu

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film is about an atheist archaeologist turned believer, who must race against time to prove the existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. An action adventure with a strong serving of twists and turns, Ram Setu promises to keep the viewer engaged and entertained, making it the perfect festive film to be enjoyed with the entire family in cinemas. Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also a part of the film which releases on October 25.

Thank God

The seven sins tagged as weakness with a dollop of laughter in the upcoming Bollywood film 'Thank God'. By the initial looks, it promises a fun-filled ride in the Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malthora-starrer slated to release on October 25. The film will also feature Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles.

Black Adam

Released on October 20, this Sci-fi film stars Dwayne Johnson in the lead role. 'Black Adam' may not be as recognisable to comic book newbies but his biggest rival should be a familiar face because of the 2019 hit film 'Shazam!' starring Zachary Levi. With Johnson's title character as well as a host of new additions, 'Black Adam' is bringing the Justice Society of America to the DC Universe. The Justice Society, including Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, is a superhero team that predates the Justice League in DC comics.

Monster

Released on October 21, the movie 'Monster' is being directed by Vysakh, which is being produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. In the film, Mohan Lal is featured in a turban-clad look as he will be playing the role of Lucky Singh in the movie. Lakshmi Manchu also features in an important role, in the Vysakh directorial.

Prince

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan's first Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, titled 'Prince' has hit the theaters. The film's plot is centred around the love story of an Indian guy and an English girl and the problems that arise because of it. Both Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Ryaboshapka are colleagues in a school. Although Sivakarthikeyan's father (played by Sathyaraj), who is a social reformer, gives his nod, there are other obstacles to the love story. The film is directed by Anudeep KV of 'Jathi Ratnalu' fame.

Sardar

Actor Karthi plays the lead in director PS Mithran's spy thriller, 'Sardar'. The film, which has hit screens on October 21, features Karthi in double action - one as a spy and another as a police officer crazy about publicity. Apart from Karthi, the film also features Chunkey Pandey, Laila, Rajisha Vijayan and Raashi Khanna among others.

