Black Adam Box Office Collection Day 1: Dwayne Johnson's film won't match earnings of Marvel movies

Black Adam Box Office Collection Day 1: Dwayne Johnson has donned the superhero suit for DC Extended Universe. While The Rock is a popular name and has a sizeable fan base, early predictions state that DCEU's new film won't be able to match the box office collections of Marvel's superhero films. Also, because it's a pre-Diwali release, the footfall at cinema halls decreases which will impact the collections.

"It is a Thursday release and it is pre Diwali so if Black Adam can put up a number like 6-7 crore nett on the first day then it woud be a decent result," reports Box Office India, adding, "Black Adam had a decent opening of around 15-20% and should put up decent first day numbers. The opening is nothing like the Marvel franchise films but if we look outside that then it is one of the better initials for Hollywood post the pandemic."

About Black Adam

'Black Adam' may not be as recognisable to comic book newbies but his biggest rival should be a familiar face because of the 2019 hit film 'Shazam!' starring Zachary Levi. 'Black Adam', similar to the character of Shazam, is bestowed with magical powers from the wizard Shazam. Unlike Shazam, though, 'Black Adam' calls upon the Egyptian gods for his powers (Shazam traditionally calls upon the Greek gods).

The new movie is set to follow the anti-hero nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the powers of the Egyptian gods. Now, freed from his tomb, 'Black Adam' is ready to unleash his form of justice on the modern world.

With Johnson's title character as well as a host of new additions, 'Black Adam' is bringing the Justice Society of America to the DC Universe. The Justice Society, including Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, is a superhero team that predates the Justice League in DC comics.

