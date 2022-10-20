Black Adam Post-credit Scene EXPLAINED: This superhero's return confirmed in next Dwayne Johnson film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DCPERFECTSHOT_ Black Adam

Black Adam Post-credit Scene EXPLAINED: What fans have been anticipating since the beginning is coming true. DC Extended Universe has teased fans enough about the return of their favourite superhero. But they did not confirm it until now. Before the release of Dwayne Johnson's Black Ada, there was a lot of murmur about the return of this long loved character, but reports have been dwindling with speculations of will he, will he not.

[Note: You are being warned of spoilers for Black Adam and the DC Extended Universe.]

After you've sat through two hours of Black Adam, you finally get to watch the most interesting part of the film. The post-credit scene, which features.. wait for it.. Superman. After a gap of more than four years, (If you don't include 2021 release Zack Snyder's Justice League), Henry Cavill will be returning as the loved metahuman from the planet Krypton.

As the credits roll in during the final moments of the film, we are taken back to Kahndaq throne room. A drone enters carrying a message from Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). The holographic message tells Black Adam to confine himself within the borders of Kahndaq. As expected, our 'I'm not a hero' tells her that she and none of her superheroes on planet Earth are strong enough to hold him. But, Waller being Waller, assures that she'll get someone from outside Earth to compete against him.

This was enough to let fans know who she was talking about. Without wasting a single moment, we see Superman coming out of the darkness. Henry Cavill steps into the throne room posing a challenge to Black Adam.

While it's not surprising to see Superman returning to the film, it is definitely a high point to see Henry Cavill donning the suit again. He played the iconic superhero in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) but he was absent from both Peacemaker and Shazam.

Last year, when he was asked if there's a possibility of Superman's return, the actor said that lack of follow-up to the 2013 movie 'Man of Steel' has left him with more stories to tell as the character. Cavill told The Hollywood Reporter: "There is a lot of storytelling for me to do as Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity. The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward - I don't think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. He just killed the last remaining member of his species. That's the choice he made in that moment, and he'll never do that again."

