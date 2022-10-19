Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson's Superhero Film Review, Ticket Bookings, Box Office, Trailer & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BLACK ADAM Black Adam

Black Adam​: Dwayne Johnson's superhero character may not be as recognisable to comic book newbies, but his biggest rival should be a familiar face because of the 2019 hit film 'Shazam!' starring Zachary Levi. 'Black Adam', similar to the character of Shazam, is bestowed with magical powers from the wizard Shazam. Unlike Shazam, though, 'Black Adam' calls upon the Egyptian gods for his powers (Shazam traditionally calls upon the Greek gods).

The new movie is set to follow the anti-hero nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the powers of the Egyptian gods. Now, freed from his tomb, 'Black Adam' is ready to unleash his form of justice on the modern world. With Johnson's title character as well as a host of new additions, 'Black Adam' is bringing the Justice Society of America to the DC Universe.

What is Black Adam's release date?

Black Adam is slated to hit the theaters on October 20.

Who is the director of Black Adam?

The upcoming superhero adventure is helmed by the Spanish-American director Jaume Collett-Serra, as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.

What is the star cast of Black Adam?

Teth-Adam / Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson)

Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge)

Noah Centineo as Albert "Al" Rothstein / Atom Smasher

Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz / Isis

Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael Gregor / Sabbac

Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate

Where to book Black Adam's movie tickets?

All moviegoers can book Dwayne Johansson's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

