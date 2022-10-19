Wednesday, October 19, 2022
     
  5. Black Adam Box Office Prediction: Muted response in India for The Rock's film due to Diwali

Black Adam Box Office Prediction: Muted response in India for The Rock's film due to Diwali

Black Adam, featuring Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson, will open in cinema halls amid huge anticipation but will it have a blockbuster opening in India? Find out.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2022 14:39 IST
Black Adam movie
Black Adam movie stars Dwanye 'The Rock' Johnson

Black Adam Box Office Prediction: The superhero fever is all set to take over the Indian moviegoers as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson starrer Black Adam is all set to release in cinema halls on October 20. The movie has been closely eyed by the fans and it is set to create waves at the worldwide box office. In India, genre films enjoy a dedicated fan following, and coupled with The Rock's popularity across ages, Black Adam will be riding on huge buzz. However, since the Diwali festivities are ringing in, the box office expectations from India will have to be managed. 

Black Adam looking at muted opening

The festival of Diwali will be observed by Indian households with much enthusiasm. In its wake, Black Adam box office collection will be lower than expected. "The buzz is quite strong around the film. It is getting day and date release in India and in multiple languages. The screen count is good and the word has spread among the fans. But, since it's pre-Diwali time in India, the box office will be subdued. The movie may open anywhere around Rs 6-7 crore for all languages to start with," said Girish Johar, producer and film business expert. 

 

Black Adam box office may witness boost 

Due to Diwali fever, Black Adam may see a below-par opening but the figures may rise. "The box office is very dynamic these days. If the film picks up pace, then the numbers may grow to Rs 8-9 crore, or else it may also be lower. If the word of mouth is good, the first-weekend business may land at Rs 20 crore," Johar added. 

Read: Black Adam: Dwayne The Rock Johnson vs Henry Cavill, is this DCEU's greatest showdown?

Black Adam ready to take worldwide box office by storm   

The early reviews for Black Adam have been mixed. While some have loved the film and its thrilling pace, others have called it run-of-the-mill. As per reports, it is expected that the worldwide opening day numbers may reach up to USD 135 million (Rs 1,116 crore). This is slightly higher than the previous DC outing The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves. 

