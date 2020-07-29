Image Source : INSTA/SSR, RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty transferred Rs 15 crore from Sushant Singh Rajput's acoount, alleges father in FIR

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and her five others for abetment of suicide and a string of other charges in the late actor's death investigation case. In a six-page FIR, Sushan's father raised questions over the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant's bank account to another account which was not related to him. He has alleged that crores had been transferred from Sushant's account to another account over the past year and that Rhea Chakraborty had taken over the Sushant's credit card. Furthermore, he also alleged that all of Rhea's expenses except for the air tickets were reportedly borne by Sushant when she went for an ad shoot to Europe

“At one point of time, my son decided to give up films, settle down in Coorg and pursue farming. He was blackmailed by Chakraborty who threatened him that she would make his medical history public and let the world know that he was mentally unstable, putting his career in jeopardy,” the father stated in the FIR.

Reports also have it that Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly fired Sushant Singh Rajput’s trusted bodyguard just before the announcement of lockdown on March 22, 2020.

Sushant's father lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Earlier this month, Rhea Chakraborty, had called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on Instagram.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

