Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande says 'Truth wins'. Is she hinting at FIR against Rhea?

A new angle took place in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case when the late actor's father K.K. Singh filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. He accused her of abetment to suicide and said that the actress took advantage of his son and used him for her benefit. He even said that she tried to keep him away from his family and used his money. After he was of no use to her, Rhea left him and blocked his number. Ever since fans have been demanding justice for the lost star and writing up their views on social media. Not only this, even celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman, etc have expressed their opinion on the matter. Adding to the list is the name of Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande whom the actor has also worked in their hit daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta.' Taking to her social media on Wednesday, the actress shared a post-reading, 'Truth Wins.'

The post was shared by Ankita on both Twitter and Instagram and it was a black ground with 'Truth wins' written on it. She did not captioned the same. Have a look:

Ankita, who remained quite for a month started sharing posts for the late actor ever since his one-month death anniversary. Taking to Instagram she shared a picture of a diya and called him 'Child Of God.' Later in another post she wrote, "HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling wherever you are." Not only this, when Sushant's last 'Dil Bechara' released, she gave a shoot out to him and wrote, "From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!"

Check out her posts here:

Meanwhile, Sushant and Ankita first met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta' in 2009 and the show that helped them to become household names. Soon they fell in love and dated each other until in the year 2016 they decided to call it off.

Meanwhile, the case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

In his complaint, Rajputs father has also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Chakraborty and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide. Singh has accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actress, of having befriended Rajput in May, 2019 with a clear intent to use his good contacts for the advancement of her own career.

He has also alleged that the actress was aided by her family members, including parents, since they all were looking to purloin the assets of my son worth crores of rupees and started interfering in all aspects of his life. Singh wanted a police investigation to ascertain where the Rs 15 crore deposited in a bank account held by Rajput was transferred.

-With PTI inputs

