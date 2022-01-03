Monday, January 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • As per genome sequencing reports of Dec 30-31, Omicron found in 84 per cent of Covid samples tested: Delhi Health Minister
  • Delhi Assembly revokes suspension of BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan
  • Number of registrations for COVID vaccination of children aged 15-18 crosses 12 lakh: CoWIN data
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. VIDEO: Salman Khan reveals the story behind signature 'firoza' bracelet, says father Salim Khan gifted it

VIDEO: Salman Khan reveals the story behind signature 'firoza' bracelet, says father Salim Khan gifted it

Many fans have always wondered why Salman Khan wears the bracelet with the blue stone on it all the time. A video is doing the rounds on social media which reveals the real story behind the actor's favourite accessory. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2022 18:33 IST
Salman Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN

The real story behind Salman Khan's blue bracelet  

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's turquoise bracelet, which shines bright on his right wrist, has been synonymous with him for the longest time. He even sports it in some of his films and it is a style statement that people have aped for long. Many fans have always wondered why the superstar wears the bracelet with the blue stone on it all the time. A video is doing the rounds on social media which reveals the real story behind the actor's favourite accessory. 

In a throwback video that is doing the rounds on the internet, at an international event, Salman was asked about his signature bracelet by a media person. Responding to the question, Salman had revealed who had gifted it to him. He said, "My father has always worn this. And growing up, it used to look cool on his hand... how kids play with things, I used to play with his bracelet. And then when I started working, he got me the exact one. This stone is called firoza. Apparently, there are only two living stones, that's what they say. One is akik and one is firoza – this is the turquoise (firoza)."

Salman also stated that the firoza stone can sense negativity and it gets cracked every time it senses evil. “What happens with this is that if there’s any negativity coming onto you, first, this takes it, it gets veins in them and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone,” Salman further said.

Salman is currently hosting reality show Bigg Boss 15, which is in its final leg. Recently, during a gathering at his Panvel farmhouse, he was bitten by a non-venomous snake and had to be hospitalised late at night on the eve of his birthday. He is said to resume the shooting of highly anticipated film Tiger 3 in the coming time. He also teased working separately with Shah Rukh Khan at a media gathering on the occasion of his birthday but did not reveal the further deatails as to the nature of their collaboration. In Tiger 3, Shah Rukh will be seen in an extended cameo. 

He will also begin work on upcoming movies Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and No Entry sequel in the coming time. 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News