Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AUDI Kiara Advani adds Audi A8L Luxury Sedan worth Rs 1.58 Crore to her collection

Actress Kiara Advani enjoys a massive fanbase and has been successfully delivering some superhit films in Bollywood. Recently, Kiara gifted herself a black Audi A8 L luxury sedan worth Rs 1.58 Crore. Reportedly, the actress already owns a luxury car collection that includes the likes of Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW X5, and BMW 530d.

Audi India took to Twitter and shared an update about Kiara's latest buy. In the pictures, Kiara can be seen posing with her brand new purchase. "Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience," read the post.

The German automaker Audi introduced Audi A8L in the Indian market in 2020 at a starting price of ₹1.56 crore (ex-showroom). The Audi A8 also is the first car from the German automaker to debut their latest family design. A few of the highlights of the A8 includes HD Matrix LED headlamps with laser lights and the iconic Audi grille. It is powered by a three-litre V6 petrol engine that is mated to an electric motor with 10Ah lithium ion battery.

Kiara is not the first Bollywood star to take home Audi. Earlier in August this year, Tahira Kashyap and Bollywood director Karan Johar too bought a luxury Audi home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in Shershaah opposite Siddharth Malhotra. The film tells the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom in the 1999 Kargil War. She will next be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. And 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan.