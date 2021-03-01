Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna to start 'Mission Majnu' shoot on March 4

Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna will start shooting for her Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu on March 4. She will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the film. Set in the 1970s, the film is inspired by real events and follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. Rashmika will arrive in Lucknow to start shooting with Sidharth, a source close to the unit said.

The film is a spy thriller, and this is the first time the South Indian star has worked in the genre. The actress has made her mark in hit romantic comedies like Geetha Govindam and Sarileru Neekevvaru in Telugu cinema.

Earlier, Rashmika took to Instagram to share the news of shooting start," Ahhhh... I sooooo can’t wait to join my team. Let the mission start!!! #MissionMajn."

On the other hand, Sidharth wrote "A special one with a special team. #MissionMajnu, day one," alongside a picture, in which he is seen holding the script of the film with Rashmika.

Reportedly, Sidharth will be seen as a RAW agent, who leads the mission. Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, "Mission Majnu" is the debut directorial venture of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.

"Mission Majnu" will mark Mandanna's foray into Hindi movie industry. Recently, she featured in rapper Badshah's new track, Top tucker. Meanwhile, serious about carving her space in Bollywood, Rashmika recently bought a house in Mumbai.

The actress, who has been touted as the "National crush" by her fans will soon be seen in the pan-India release "Pushpa". She also has a Bollywood project starring Amitabh Bachchan lined up.

(With IANS Inputs)