Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 25 million followers on Instagram | VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 25 million followers on Instagram

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently basking in the success of her film 'Pushpa', has successfully earned mass popularity not just in South but also in the North. The actress recently crossed 25 million followers on Instagram. Celebrating the milestone, Rashmika took to the photo-sharing app and dropped a glimpse of the same. Slaying in her casuals, the actress can be seen cutting a cake. She paired denim shorts with a grey v-neck top for the celebration. The post was captioned as, ''Wait wait wait…..! Before I forget.. 25 M fam.. now 25.8 M fam.. we celebrated this.. I love you..''

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna topped the Forbes list of the 'Most Influential Stars' of south cinema. On being quizzed about the same, the actress expressed that she has been overwhelmed by the kind of love she has received ever since. "I feel humbled and thankful. This is what I work for. The love is unlimited. I am only thankful and trying to stay grounded as well", Rashmika conveyed. Also, in the year 2020, search giant Google also declared her the National Crush of India.

The actress on Tuesday shared a piece of advice for her fans and followers. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika dropped a picture of her hand which appeared a little reddish. In the caption, she wrote about how it happened after a laser treatment. Rashmika while warning everyone wrote, "Any of you want to become actor for just the good part of it.. don't. There is a lot that goes into it. For example the n number of times you have to get laser done. Damn it hurts so bad." Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna shares picture of her hand after painful laser treatment

Talking about her recently released 'Pushpa,' Rashmika Mandanna was seen playing the female lead in the film opposite Allu Arjun who portrays a coolie who rises to be the don of the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate.

