Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RASHMIKAMANDANNA Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna shares picture of her hand after painful laser treatment

Rashmika Mandanna who is currently basking in the success of her recent release 'Pushpa' shared a piece of advice for her fans and followers. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a picture of her hand which appeared a little reddish. In the caption, she wrote about how it happened after a laser treatment. Rashmika while warning everyone wrote, "Any of you want to become actor for just the good part of it.. don't. There is a lot that goes into it. For example the n number of times you have to get laser done. Damn it hurts so bad." She even added a pokemon sticker with the photo which was shared in her story.

Rashmika is one big name in the Telugu and Kannada film industry. She made her acting debut in the year 2016 with the film Kirik Party and went on to make her debut in the Telugu film industry with the 2018 release Chalo.

Image Source : INSTA Rashmika Mandanna's hand post laser

Just recently, she was seen playing the female lead in the film 'Pushpa: The Rise' opposite Allu Arjun who portrays a coolie who rises to be the don of the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate.

The film has reportedly topped the list of the biggest theatrical opening weekends of 2021 across India. With a huge collection of Rs 173 crore within just three days of its theatrical release, 'Pushpa' has grown to be the biggest movie at the Indian box office this year.

Released across 1,400 screens, the film continues to draw a phenomenal response across languages as it rises as the highest grosser of 2021 in India.

Coming back to Rashmika, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra is Shantanu Bagchi directorial 'Mission Majnu.' The fil is all set to release in 2022.