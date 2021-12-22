Pushpa Box Office collection Day 5: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer maintains pace, mints Rs 19 crore

Follow us on Image Source : ALLU ARJUN Pushpa Box Office collection Day 5:

Helmed by Sukumar, the action drama deals with the red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam Forests

Film was release on December 17

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's latest film 'Pushpa The Rise' continues to woo the audience since its release on December 17. Allu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, which released in five languages, has been running successfully not just in the south, which is the home market for Allu Arjun, but also in north India. According to Box Office, "Pushpa (Hindi) is maintaining very well and looks like collecting more than day one on Tuesday also with collections of 3.50 crore nett plus. This will take the film to around 19.50 crore nett and a 25-26 crore nett first week looks on the card. The film is now beating the collections of Spiderman No Way Home in Gujarat, CP Berar, Bihar and Odisha. Maharashtra is also ahead outside Mumbai and Pune."

Helmed by Sukumar, the action drama deals with the red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam Forests of the Chittoor region of Andhra Pradesh. According to the makers of Pushpa, the mass entertainer has raked in a whopping Rs 173 crores from its worldwide ticket sales. Although Pushpa attracted a few controversies with 'van scene' and 'oo antava' song, the film is still maintaining the pace. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first item song 'O Antava' in Pushpa slammed by netizens. Here's why

For the unversed, netizens have slammed 'O Antava' and have demanded to ban the song for its controversial lyrics and visuals. It is being said that the song portrays men as lustful which has landed it in trouble.

The songs and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. 'Pushpa' also marks Allu Arjun's maiden pan-Indian movie, as it is releasing in multiple languages across the country. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Ajay Gosh, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles. Malayalam star Fahad Fassil appears as one of the baddies in the movie.

