Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first item song 'O Antava' in Pushpa slammed by netizens. Here's why

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke the internet when she featured in a fiery avatar in her first item song 'O Antava' from the upcoming film Pushpa. The actress' bold avatar has been making the headlines and fans are sure that it will benefit the promotions of the film. However, a section of people isn't happy with the song. Netizens have slammed 'O Antava' and have demanded to ban the song for its controversial lyrics and visuals. It is being said that the song portrays men as lustful which has landed it in trouble.

According to the media reports, a lawsuit has been filed against the song in the Andhra Pradesh court. On the other hand, netizens have been trolling Samantha citing her old tweet regarding her objection to Mahesh Babu’s 1 – Nenokkadine's poster. The said poster showed Kriti Sanon falling at Mahesh Babu's feet in a playful manner.

Slamming Samantha, one user wrote, "Samantha objected to a poster of 1 – Nenokkadine, in which the female lead Kriti Sanon is seen falling at Mahesh Babu’s feet in a playful manner. Now, she herself has featured in an item dance number that has arguably regressive lyrics. This is new heights of hypocrisy."

Check out the song here-

Meanwhile, lyrics written by Chandra Bose, the song carries a bold message about how in general, men look at women. Samantha's attire and the blingy set give a dizzy effect to the song crooned by Indravathi Chauhan. Being the first-ever item song Samantha has jived to, it has got huge hype.

"To rope in Samantha for the special song was a team decision. A unanimous decision to get her to groove for the song," one of the producers said.

'Pushpa' is all set for release on December 17 in multiple languages across the country.