'This is treason': Rahul Gandhi hits out at EC after report on differences within commission over SIR

New Delhi:

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has launched a fresh attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Gandhi shared a video on social media and accused the poll panel of acting against the interests of the people. Sharing a video on X, Gandhi said that the actions being taken by the Election Commission were wrong. He alleged that the process amounted to "vote theft" and described it as an attack on the country's constitutional framework.

"Vote theft in India is a crime against the people of India and a direct attack on our Constitution. The BJP, RSS and EC who carried it out have committed treason. Justice will be served," he wrote on X. "I am clearly telling the Election Commission and election officers: What you are doing is wrong. This is treason, it is against the nation. Do not forget this. The time will come! We will catch you! You will not be spared," Gandhi said in the video.

The report has triggered a fresh political confrontation, with Opposition leaders questioning the functioning of the poll panel and targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition leaders have repeatedly questioned the process and raised concerns over changes to electoral rolls, while the Election Commission has defended the exercise and rejected allegations of wrongdoing.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Reacting to the report, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner had misled both the country and his colleagues in the poll panel. "CEC has confused the country. Today, even a constitutional institution like the Election Commission is not independent. Decisions in the Election Commission are taken by majority, but the CEC has confused his colleagues," Singhvi said.

The Congress leader further alleged that there was an "internal bulldozer" within the Election Commission and accused Gyanesh Kumar of allegedly taking control of the constitutional body. "Not only has Gyanesh Kumar confused the country, he has confused his colleagues and hijacked the Election Commission," Singhvi alleged.

He also questioned whether the other Election Commissioners had effectively been reduced to "dummies" if decisions were being driven by one individual. "The Supreme Court had made it clear that the Election Commission is a majority-based institution. So, the question is, are the Election Commissioners dummies and is one particular person running the Election Commission?" Singhvi said.

Priyanka Gandhi demands probe

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reacted to the controversy, saying Rahul Gandhi had been repeatedly raising concerns over the electoral process. "Rahul Gandhi has been continuously raising this issue. The Election Commissioners themselves have raised questions about Gyanesh Kumar. Where is democracy?" Priyanka said.

She called for an investigation into the matter and urged that the allegations should not be taken lightly. "We need to investigate this matter. We should not take it lightly," she added.

What did the report claim?

The Indian Express report published on Wednesday said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over a period of 10 months to decisions and orders concerning the SIR exercise and electoral roll procedures. According to the report, four objections were raised on a single day.

The reported disagreements covered issues including changes to Form 6, the centralisation of access to the voter database, deletion-related matters and the addition of new voters. The report said the two Election Commissioners had raised concerns about decisions allegedly taken without their knowledge. The Indian Express investigation also reported that the two commissioners had raised concerns about the handling and control of voter-related software, with the matter extending to correspondence with the Cabinet Secretary.

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