Spiderman No Way Home Box Office Collection Day 6: Tom Holland starrer continues to rock, to earn Rs 130 crore

After a blockbuster opening, Spider-Man: No Way Home continued to rule the Indian box office. Despite facing tough competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Spider-Man remains on the top for the audiences. Tom Holland lead Hollywood film emerged as the first true blockbuster film in India post the pandemic. Since its release on December 16, the film is performing way beyond expectations. The film, which has so far collected a total of Rs 120.47 crores, did well on day 6 making it earn above Rs 130 crore. According to Box Office, "Spiderman No Way Home continued to do well on Tuesday and is set for another double-digit day with figures around 10 crore nett."

"This will take the total of the film to 131 crore nett apprx in six days. Sooryavanshi had grossed almost 121 crore nett in seven days but the box office is in better shape now than it was then. The film is targeting a 147-149 crore nett first week and that second Friday will be crucial for it to reach the 200 crore nett mark and a 5 crore nett number is a minimum on Friday if it is to cross the 200 crore nett. This should happen pretty easily but a lot depends on the competition of Pushpa and a new big release 83," Box Office stated.

Directed by Jon Watts, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" marks the return of Holland as the titular web-slinger after playing the character in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" as well as three Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.

In the new film, with Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film also features appearances from Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

