Rashmika Mandanna addresses controversy & trolling episodes. Is it linked to Rishab Shetty & Kantara?

Rashmika Mandanna has found herself in various controversies over the past few months. The actress, who has crafted a niche for herself in the film industry, was subjected to criticism for not watching Rishabh Shetty's film Kantara. Also, Rashmika was criticised for not mentioning the production house Paramvah Studios while talking about the success of her debut film Kirik Party during an interview. The Mission Majnu actress invited the ire of netizens for showing no gratitude for the production house that gave her a break in Kannada cinema. In fact, there were reports of Rashmika being banned in Kannada film industry. Most recently, she disappointed her fans when she stated that in Bollywood, romantic songs have a tradition, whereas in the south, there are only masala songs and item numbers.

Now, Rashmika has appeared to have addressed all the online trolling against her. "I have been in the industry for 5-6 years, the thing that I have realised is that there are going to be phases where people will talk, not talk, enjoy your films and not. You can never want your audience to think only positively or the way you want them to think," she told India Today.

She added, "You just have to be okay with the good and the bad and whatever is being spoken about you. But, at the end of the day, we are all human beings and a lot of these things do affect me, but it is also about how you react to it, because your reaction is in your control. I think right now I am in that space. I don’t know I cannot speak for everyone, but I think somehow actors get into that space to protect themselves."

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the release of Mission Majnu on Netflix. This will mark actress' first film with Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra. Set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971, the upcoming film seems to be the trendsetter of the year. It features Sidharth as Amandeep Singh, an Indian spy who is given the mission to find Pakistan's nuclear weapon facility. To cover up his identity, Sidharth works as a tailor and marries a Pakistani blind girl played by Rashmika Mandanna. He eventually falls in love with his wife.

Apart from Sidharth and Rashmika, the spy thriller also stars Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles. Mission Majnu marks the directorial debut of Shantanu Bagchi and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta. The movie is slated to release on January 20.

