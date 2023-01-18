Did Kiara Advani confirm her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra? Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for the longest time now. According to reports, the wedding will take place during the first week of February in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The wedding rituals will take place over two days with only close friends and family members present, followed by a lavish banquet in Mumbai for their industry friends. While reports claim that the Shershaah stars will tie the knot on February 6, there is no official announcement so far. Amid all this, Kiara, who was recently spotted on the screening of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu, where she was asked about the 'upcoming' wedding.

In a video that surfaced online, Kiara was seen posing for the shutterbugs as she arrived for the screening. Dazzling in an all-white outfit, Kiara looked absolutely beautiful. While she was posing, paps started shouting ‘February 6’ to which the actress could not stop blushing. Although she tried to escape the question, but one of the paparazzi shouted, "hum bahut excited hai (we are very excited)". Kiara and Sid also arrived for the screening together.

Watch the video here:

Sidharth and Kiara are reportedly putting in every effort to have a traditional Punjabi wedding and elaborate ceremonies. According to India Today, "There will be sangeet and haldi on the same day and the next day is pheras. A lot of their common friends and family members have already started shopping for marigold and yellow-themed outfits for the haldi. Kiara was also heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the New Year's. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet playlist."

However, there has been no official confirmation of these plans from the couple. Both Kiara and Sidharth have been active on social media, but have not given any indication of their wedding plans.

Sidharth-Kiara's work front

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Mission Majnu. The film is slated to release on January 20, 2023, on Netflix. Apart from this, he has web-series Indian Police Force which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He also has the movie Yodha lined up. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15, starring Ram Charan.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani wedding deets out; Sangeet, haldi, pheras, Here's what we know!

ALSO READ: Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay's film takes a strong lead against Ajith's actioner

Latest Entertainment News