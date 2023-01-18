Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay's film takes a strong lead against Ajith's actioner

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 7: The Tamil industry witnessed one of the biggest clashes as Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar's released on the same day. With neck-to-neck competition at the ticket window, both films have managed to register a solid opening. Both the films are showing no signs of slowing down. Varisu recently crossed Rs 150 crore worldwide. According to the trade reports, the film is estimated to have earned nearly Rs 15-17 crore on day 7 while Thunivu earned around Rs 9-11 crore.

Varisu refuses to slow down

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu managed to put up a great total at the box office. On Day 7, the film earned Rs 15-17 crore India net for all languages. Apart from the Indian box office, the family entertainer is also doing great business in the overseas market. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala pointed out that Varisu is performing well in Norway and Ireland.

Thunivu Box Office report

Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, is performing decently at the box office. But it's far behind Varisu. The film minted around Rs 9 crore India net on its seventh day for all languages. The film is quite behind Varisu with an estimated earning of around Rs 87.20 crore.

About Varisu

The highly anticipated family entertainer that features Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role, is helmed by the popular Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay starrer has won millions of hearts. Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavorable circumstances. The film is jointly scripted by director Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. Rashmika Mandanna appeared as the female lead opposite Vijay. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish. Producer Dil Raju has backed the film under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. S Thaman has composed music for the film.

About Thunivu

In action-packed starrer Thunivu, Ajith's look as the 'boss man' steals the show. He has taken people, hostage, at a bank. Police are seen trying to ascertain his identity. But it is a mystery that unfolds slowly. The movie packed with action, shows Ajith in a white beard and white hair. The action thriller has Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character, and he impressed the fans with it.

Manju Warrier, the Malayalam cinema star, essays the female lead, while Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar appear in crucial roles. Ghibran scored music for Ajith for the first time in Thunivu, while the cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah.

