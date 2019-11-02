Ranveer Singh reveals his morning started with wife Deepika Padukone defeating him in Badminton. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh starts his day by playing badminton with Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is the master of all trades. There is hardly anything that he cannot do. The actor makes sure he gets into the skin of his character and ace the skills needed before he presents himself on the big screen. While he is the best at everything, he still loses when it comes to wife Deepika Padukone and the game badminton. Earlier Deepika had already revealed that Ranveer gets defeated in Badminton and now the actor has himself confessed it.

Ranveer came LIVE on Instagram On Friday during his way to Dharma office. The actor was in his car going for some preparations for his upcoming film Takht when he decided to interact with his fans. During the session, the actor revealed that his day started with his wife beating him in a game of badminton. He also said that it was a good start to his day. Watch the video here-

he said he started his day getting beaten by his wife in badminton 🏸 pic.twitter.com/5P90izvQ9v — 🌺 (@rsdpyaar) November 1, 2019

Ranveer Singh looked cool in his quirky sunglasses and hat and answered the questions of his fans. He also revealed that after the Takht preparation, he will start filming his next film Jayeshbhai Jordar. The film will be directed by debutante Divyang Thakkar and produced by YRF's Maneesh Sharma.

A few days ago during a media interaction at an event, Deepika Padukone was asked if she plays badminton with husband Ranveer Singh and if yes, who wins. She flashed the biggest smile and said, “Is that a question that I have to answer. I can tell you the score but he will be very upset. He is in Hyderabad and will never come back.” For the unversed, the actress is a national level badminton player and daughter of veteran shuttler Prakash Padukone.

Ranveer and Deepika are all set to come together on the big screen in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film is based on India’s victory in 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev while Deepika will play the role of his wife Romi Bhatia.

Also read: Ranveer Singh is available for 'hire'. And Deepika Padukone is the manager

Related video:

Deepika Padukone's career in Bollywood

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page