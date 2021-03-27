Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHIT SHETTY Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus heads to final schedule, director Rohit Shetty calls it 'hell of a ride so far'

Director Rohit Shetty has begun filming the final schedule of his upcoming film Cirkus. Cirkus is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy Of Errors, with actor Ranveer Singh essaying a double role. This will be Ranveer's first double role in his Bollywood career. Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse from the sets. He wrote, "It’s been a hell of a ride so far! And now… The final countdown begins! Heading towards the final schedule of CIRKUS."

In the picture, Rohit Shetty can be seen directing Ranveer Singh.

The film also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. As per Filmfare, Deepika Padukone will feature in a special song in the film and has already shot for it. The report states that Ranveer calls Deepika his lucky charm and wants to have her presence in everything he does.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh has shared a glimpse from the shoot of the film. He posted three pictures from the shoot on his Instagram account. In the image, Ranveer seems to be inside a theatre, looking into a distance. He captioned the image with emojis of a circus tent, reels, camera and theatre mask.

On a related note, Shakespeare's plays have already been adapted in Bollywood by Gulzar as Angoor (1982), starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma, and the Bimal Roy-produced Do Dooni Chaar (1968), starring Kishore Kumar and Asit Sen.

Apart from Cirkus, Ranveer Singh also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht in the pipeline.