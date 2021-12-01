Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh starrer '83' trailer crosses 50 million views in 24 hours, actor pens 'thank you' note

The recently-released 83 trailer featuring Ranveer Singh gave the country a chance to relive India's first cricket World Cup triumph again. Internet on Tuesday was filled with praises for the actor who will be seen stepping in the shoes of Kapil Dev, the man who led the World Cup-winning team. This led to an excitement amongst the audience who opened the tabs of video-streaming application YouTube and watched the much-awaited trailer. Within a span of 24 hours, the 83 trailer created a history by becoming the first Hindi film trailer to cross 50 million views. An excited Ranveer, on Wednesday shared a 'thank you' note for everyone who showered love and praises.

Taking to his Instagram handle and sharing the note, Ranveer wrote, "Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press...people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie's trailer and we are filled with gratitude and gladness. This is not just a movie- it's a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all!! It's about the great achievement of the Indian cricket team of 1983 -- 'Kapil's Devils' ! These men are legends and it's an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen."

also read: India's Best Dancer: Nora Fatehi's belly dance leaves Terence Lewis jaw-dropped. Fans call him 'madly in love'

Ranveer concluded the note and wrote, "Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, it's everything you dreamed of! Take a bow!" The note was captioned, "Thank you all !!!"

The news of the film's trailer creating history was shared by the official Instagram handle with caption reading, "83 creates history yet again! The first Hindi film trailer to cross 50 million views on YouTube in 24 hours! #83Trailer: Link in bio 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83."

also read: Ankita Lokhande, boyfriend Vicky Jain's pre-wedding celebrations begin. Seen their wedding card yet?

The trailer was shared by Ranveer with a caption that read, "The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable! #83Trailer in Hindi Out Now! 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83."

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi are also part of the sports drama. The trailer also gave us a glimpse of Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

The World Cup-winning team was led by all-rounder Kapil Dev. India's World Cup final playing XI included Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, SM Patil, Kapil Dev (c), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, and Balwinder Sandhu. After the win, cricket got a fillip in the country, elevating the sport to religion for fans with every child wanting to become a cricketer.

also read: Video of couple falling from JCB during wedding entry goes viral, internet calls them 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

The film for the unversed, is all set to hit the theatres on December 23 in theatres.