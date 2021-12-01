Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GABBBARSINGH Video of couple falling from JCB during wedding entry goes viral, internet calls them 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Internet is a place where anything and everything can go viral. No news under the sun gets hidden and in no time create a buzz. Some time back there was a lot of discussion about JCB ki Khudai. Well, now it seems that yet again the vehicle is in trend but this time it has made way into the wedings. Going by a recent viral video, the bride and the groom can be seen making a grand entry by sitting on the excavator. The girl wearing a white outift sits close to her man seen in a tuxedo. While many many may envision the couple to be on the stage, they was seen hanging their legs down in a container of the large equipment vehicle, embellished with maroon silk fabric. As they waved the public, the operator turned the bucket upside down giving them a 'massive fall.'

The 15-second clip was shared on Twitter on November 28 and has been viewed more than 30,000 times. The user who shared the video wrote in the caption, "JCB wala bhul gaya Shaadi ka order hai."

Have a look:

This caught the attention of a number of people who started sharing their opinions and experiences, there were others who discussed how dangeroud this stunt was. A person wrote, "This is so dangerous," while another one shared, "They got inspired by Nawazuddin from Sacred Games."

See the reactions and memes that followed: