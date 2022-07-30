Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone royal ramp walk is all about kisses, romance & intense eye lock

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently became the royal show-stoppers for ace designer Manish Malhotra's latest collection at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai. They both exuded royalty and elegance in stunning embellished Haute couture. Walking the ramp, the couple indulged in some major PDA as the actor kissed his wife on the stage. The fashion show was attended by several A-listers including Vidya Balan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and others.

Ranveer Singh's Instagram Post

Taking to Instagram, the 'Befikre' actor dropped a string of photos in their royal outfits, which he captioned with black and white heart emoticons. Both looked absolutely stunning in their heavily embellished and embroidered Manish Malhotra outfits. In the first picture, the couple could be seen looking straight at the camera lens, the 'Om Shanti Om' actress donned a white and silver lehenga which had a long cape attached to it. Her hair was styled perfectly and her smokey eyes added a little drama to her look. Ranveer, on the other hand, could be seen in a royal black sherwani with beautiful white embroidery. The couple completed their looks with statement jewellery.

In the second picture, Ranveer and Deepika struck an adorable pose and the 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor can be seen looking at her wife. Deepika, on the other hand, flaunts her gorgeous outfit. The third picture is a close-up, in which they could be seen giving a bold look to the camera, as the actress puts her hand on Ranveer's chest. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed urges people to support Ranveer Singh 'without dragging her.' Here's why

In the last picture, the couple struck a romantic pose, as they could be seen looking deep into each other's eyes. Take a look:

Known as 'DeepVeer' the power couple marked their runway debut for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Fashion show in their stunning attires.

Ranveer and Deepika's Upcoming Projects

Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. He also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023. ALSO READ: 'Ranveer Singh is a creative artist' Vaani Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra support him amid nude photoshoot

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is set to release on January 25, 2023.

(With ANI inputs)

