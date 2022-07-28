'Ranveer Singh is a creative artist' Vaani Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra support him amid nude photoshoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLE Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot is the talk of the town for the past few days after multiple FIRs were filed against the actor for posing without clothes. After his 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' co-star Alia Bhatt, now Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor have come out in support of him. They lauded Ranveer's bold move, saying that 'he's been a true creative artiste.'

Parineeti Chopra and Vaani on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

Parineeti, who has worked with Ranveer in Ladies VS Ricky Bahl defended him and said that she can think of no one else from the film industry who could pull off such a shoot. Parineeti told Etimes, "Ranveer’s been a true creative artiste since the day I’ve known him, which was even before he became an actor. He is a free-flowing creator, and nothing holds him back, which is the best quality an artiste can have. I can think of no other actor who could do this shoot. And when you’re the only one who can do something, what higher compliment could there be?"

On the other hand, his Befikre co-star Vaani Kapoor said, "Ranveer’s an artiste and a great one at that. He’s experimental and open with the right aesthetics and sensibilities." ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh collaborating with prominent Hollywood star for an action series? Here's what we know

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nakuul Mehta, and others also backed Ranveer over his photoshoot. Nakuul even recreated Ranveer's famous pose. He morphed one of Ranveer's nude pictures leaving everyone in splits. Sharing the photograph, Nakuul wrote, "Haters will say i borrowed @ranveersingh's carpet."

Ranveer Singh's Instagram Post

Ranveer Singh recently broke the internet with his naked photoshoot. The actor posed clothless for Paper magazine as he paid tribute to Burt Reynolds. In one of the pictures, Ranveer can be seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynolds' famous photograph. In another picture, he sat and posed on the Turkish rug. While some praised the actor for his brave and unapologetic shoot, some grabbed the opportunity to troll him. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for magazine promotes hilarious meme fest & epic edits

For the unversed, the Mumbai Police have booked Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for obscenity and on other charges after his nude photos appeared in a New York-based magazine and later became viral on social media networks.

