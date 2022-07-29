Urfi Javed urges people to support Ranveer Singh 'without dragging her.' Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH/URFI JAVED Ranveer Singh and Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed, who recently changed her name to Uorfi, recently slammed trolls for comparing her with Ranveer Singh for his nude photoshoot. She urged his followers to 'support Ranveer without bringing her in between'. Not just this, she recalled the time when she was slut shamed, received rape and death threats and trolled excessively for her choice of clothes.

Urfi Javed's Instagram Post

The Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot that read, "If this photoshoot is hurting sentiments then, why these photoshoots of Urfi Javed is not hurting sentiments??? If something is wrong for one gender then it should be declared wrong for other gender too."

To this, Urfi had an apt reply, She wrote, "People can support Ranveer without bringing me in between, also everyone who is forgetting here, I've been trolled mercilessly, slut shamed, given rape threats, death threats for everything and anything. Everyone stop acting like the world has been nice to me. I've endured my part of abuses, trolling and what not. If a stupid NGO decides to file a case against Ranveer, why y'll taking it out on me. This again shows the hypocrisy."

Image Source : INSTAGRAMUrfi Javed's Instagram Post

FIR against Ranveer Singh

An FIR was registered against Ranveer Singh on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot row: Vidya Balan says 'hum logo ko bhi aankhen sekhne...'

The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Ranveer Singh's Instagram Post

Ranveer Singh recently broke the internet with his naked photoshoot. The actor posed clothless for Paper magazine as he paid tribute to Burt Reynolds. In one of the pictures, he can be seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynolds' famous photograph. In another, Ranveer sat and posed on the Turkish rug. ALSO READ: 'Ranveer Singh is a creative artist' Vaani Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra support him amid nude photoshoot

Latest Entertainment News