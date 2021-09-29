Ranbir Kapoor wraps his arms around Alia Bhatt as the couple gets mobbed at Jodhpur airport

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMSAVAN_ Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor had a romantic birthday celebration with beau Alia Bhatt. Going by the photo shared by the actress on her Instagram account, seemingly the couple took a break from the hush cities and enjoyed a quiet day in each other's company. On Ranbir's 39th birthday they were spotted at a beautiful resort near Jawai Dam in Rajasthan's Pali district.

Ranbir and Alia -- or RanAlia as their fans fondly called the couple -- landed in Jodhpur three days back and since then have been travelling at different locations. From sitting on the banks of the dam to enjoying at Jawai Leopard hills, the love birds made the most of their short vacation. They have returned to Mumbai and were spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. As they headed to Jodhpur airport to board their flight, Ranbir and Alia were mobbed by fans and photographers waiting to get a glimpse of the couple.

Seeing the crowd rushing towards them for a photo, Ranbir wrapped his arms around Alia to protect her. Pictures of them have gone viral on the Internet and fans can't enough of the adorable couple. Take a look:

Meanwhile, it is being reported that in addition to the birthday celebrations, Ranbir and Alia are searching for a perfect wedding destination for their much-awaited wedding. Speaking about Alia's birthday post for Ranbir, the duo sat together at a picturesque destination with their back towards the camera, as Alia snuggled onto Ranbir's shoulder. She wrote alongside, "happy birthday my life."

Talking about her upcoming slate of work, Alia has 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR' and 'Brahmastra'. She turned producer with her film 'Darlings' and will also be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Ranbir currently awaits the release of 'Shamshera'. He will be seen sharing screen space with Alia in 'Brahmastra' and also has 'Animal' lined up.

