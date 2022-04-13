Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Bollywood couple receives gold-plated bouquet from Surat businessman

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were gifted a gold plated bouquet

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities have begun with much enthusiasm. Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony on Wednesday was as much a special affair as it was an intimate one. During the day, a 24-carat gold bouquet from Surat jeweller arrived as a gift for Ranbir and Alia. It was seen entering the venue premises.

The wedding gift for Ranbir and Alia is indeed a special one. The gold bouquet is five feet in length and plated in golden foil. The gold certification was also seen alongside it. Check out a video shared on social media.

Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot this week in the presence of their family and close friends. The main ceremony will be taking place on April 14. While Ranbir Kapoor owns a house in the Vastu Building, Alia Bhatt reportedly lives on rent in the same building, but on a different floor.

Outside the building, there were moments of jubilation when the battery of paparazzi spotted designer clothes by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which most dubbed as the "wedding clothes of the bride and groom", being taken into the apartment complex in a cab.

The attendees at Alia's mehendi function had to cover their phone cameras with stickers provided by the security personnel at Ranbir's Vastu residence in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The security sealed the cameras of anyone attending the function with a removable red coloured sticker that would help avoid live streams, photos or videos from the venue.

The security personnel also requested the cops to intervene when things didn't seem to be under control in terms of crowd. The officers of the Mumbai Police spoke with the paparazzi stationed at the venue and issued strict instructions to them to not block the cars of the attendees for photos or bytes.

(With inputs from Nirnay Kapoor and news agencies)