Together Forever! Ayan Mukerji confirms Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding with Brahmastra song

Director Ayan Mukerji has confirmed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. He has shared a beautiful glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the breathtaking 'Kesariya' song shot in Varanasi on the brink of their upcoming wedding celebrations! He also congratulated the couple as they begin a new chapter of their lives together. Along with the video of the song, he also penned down a lengthy note for the actors and wished them 'together and forever'.

He called the song a gift to the actors and their fans who have been eagerly waiting to hear about the wedding news from the duo. Watch the latest video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from their film Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt reacted to the video by dropping heart emojis on the post.

"For Ranbir and For Alia! Ayan wrote as he began his post, and confirmed their wedding by writing, "And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon !"

"Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!" he wrote.

"Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever! #loveisthelight," he added wishing the couple on their new beginning.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also showered his love and blessings on the couple as he shared the same video. "Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s & our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 #Brahmastra," he wrote in the caption.

The couple who had been dating for more than four years now are taking their relationship to the next level by tying the knot on April 14. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple will begin from today (April 13) in the presence of close friends and family. Lord Ganesha puja will be held at 11:00 am onwards at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu followed by a Mehendi ceremony at 2:00 pm. The sangeet ceremony will be hosted tomorrow ahead of the D-day.