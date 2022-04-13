Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Mehendi PICS: Kareena, Karisma & more swarm Vaastu for celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Mehendi PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding rituals have started. The Kapoor family is swarming in at Ranbir's residence Vaastu to join the couple for celebrations. While 11 AM was dedicated to the Ganesh puja, in which Ranbir and Alia were both present. Now, it's time for them to proceed to the Mehendi function and once again guests are arriving at the venue to join the couple. So far, family members Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor among others have arrived at the venue.

Apart from family, Ranbir and Alia's close friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has also arrived. He is also joined by Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima with her husband and daughter Samara. Take a look at the guests arriving for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mehendi:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kareena Kapoor for Ranbir and Alia's mehendi function

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Karisma Kapoor for Ranbir and Alia's mehendi function

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ayan Mukerji for Ranbir and Alia's mehendi function

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Armaan Jain for Ranbir and Alia's mehendi function