Rana Daggubati officially engaged to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj amid lockdown, see pics from the ceremony

Actor Rana Daggubati is now offically engaged to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. The Baahubali fame actor took to social media to share some lovely pics from their engagement ceremony which took place amid the coronavirus lockdown. "And, it's official", said Rana Daggubati while sharing the picture with his ladylove Mikeeka on Twitter.
In the engagement pictures, the 35-year-old actor is all smiles in a white traditional atiire. Meanwhile, his fiance Miheeka Bajaj looks stunningly beautiful in a pink and orange saree.
And it’s official!! 💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/0J3jBeEaep— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 21, 2020
Hearty congratulations to the couple-Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj.